A worker was shot during a robbery at a construction site Thursday afternoon in West Englewood, police said.

The 42-year-old man was working in the 5700 block of South Paulina around 12:26 p.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his personal property, Chicago police said.

When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the victim in the right thigh and left arm, police said. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.