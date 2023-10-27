Construction worker struck by concrete on job in Lake Forest

A construction worker was rescued from the bottom of a basement foundation under construction Friday morning in Lake Forest.

The Lake Forest Fire Department responded to the 300 block of North Green Bay Road at 10 a.m. for a "traumatic injury" at a construction site.

A worker was 15 feet below grade in a basement when they were struck in the back by a concrete form that fell from scaffolding.

Trench Rescue Techs were called to help remove the worker from the site. The victim was transported to Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.