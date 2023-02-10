Controversy still swirling over decision to house migrants in former Woodlawn school

One candidate for alderman is protesting Friday over the decision by Chicago officials to temporarily house migrants at a school on the city's South Side.

Residents of the Woodlawn neighborhood have been keeping a close eye on Wadsworth Elementary after migrants moved into the school a week ago.

Neighborhood activist Andre Smith has been camping outside to protest the shelter. He said he understands the migrants were fleeing danger in their home countries, but pointed out that immigrants should follow a process.

"We don’t know anything about the people except they’ve fled danger in their countries," Smith said.

Smith spent a cold night in a vacant lot to focus on homelessness in Woodlawn and to support neighbors, who wondered where the resources are for people who have lived in Woodlawn, before migrants from other countries were bussed there.

Smith is running for alderman in the 20th ward against the incumbent, Jeannette Taylor.

Taylor says Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration made these moves without her input and it continues to be controversial.

"You’re pitting poor people against each other, people in the community are worried and concerned about their property taxes and devaluing their homes," Taylor said.

Taylor says she’s seen the work orders, nearly $7 million spent on the facility and personnel to run the shelter.

She said she still believes there were better locations for the operation.