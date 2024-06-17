Controversy surrounds proposed Wrigleyville construction project

More changes could be on the way in Wrigleyville – with developers’ sights set on building a five-story, multifamily residential property.

Next week, developers will go before the city’s Committee on Zoning to present plans for the 29-unit residential building on Sheffield Avenue.

In order to make it happen, a group of owners is looking to demolish three adjacent buildings – 3627, 3631, and 3633 N. Sheffield Ave. – located just east of the Friendly Confines.

The proposal is supported by East Lake View Neighbors and 44th Ward Alderman Bennett Lawson, who shared the project’s renderings.

Some neighbors, however, aren't happy with the proposed development, even starting a petition that's garnered about 450 signatures.

The petition description claims the project would alter the historic landscape of the block, and negatively impact the view of the ballpark for neighbors who live on Wilton Avenue.

The buildings date back to the late 1890s and early 1900s, and previously served as a popular spot for rooftop games.

That changed about 10 years ago when the Chicago Cubs unveiled a new video scoreboard – blocking business for many rooftop owners.

"Now that you can’t see the game, I’m honestly all for whatever infrastructure needs to come in, because you can’t see the game anymore," said Brandon Galambos, a Cubs fan.

"I guess it’s kind of bittersweet, just for the simple fact that it does have a historical meaning to it," added Brigette Galambos.

"You know, I’m kind of sad, this is a beautiful building, it has a lot of history to it. I loved living there, it has beautiful apartments as well, but I hope that whatever they do – it’s an interesting spot, I’m sure they have great ideas in mind," said John Zurchin, who previously lived in one of the buildings that could be demolished.

If approved in committee on Tuesday, June 25, the proposal will advance to the full City Council for consideration.