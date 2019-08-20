Convenience store robberies reported on the Near West Side: police

article

Chicago police are warning residents about two recent convenience store robberies reported on the Near West Side.

In each incident, two men entered the stores, displayed a handgun and took money and merchandise before fleeing, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one case, the robbers were seen leaving the area in a red Honda Civic.

The robberies occurred July 31 in the 1500 block of West Taylor Street and Aug. 4 in the 200 block of South Racine Avenue, police said, both during the early morning hours.

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.