Cook County continues guaranteed income program in 2026 budget

The Brief The Cook County Board approved funding to continue its guaranteed income program next year. The first phase of the program provided $500 monthly checks to more than 3,000 households with no strings attached. The specifics of the new iteration of the program have yet to be determined, officials say.



The Cook County Board of Commissioners voted to continue funding a guaranteed income program for the 2026 fiscal year, which provided direct financial support to thousands of households during its initial phase.

What we know:

The guaranteed income program was launched in 2022 with the use of $42 million in federal pandemic relief funds. Over two years, the county provided $500 monthly checks with no strings attached to 3,250 households.

The county allocated $7.5 million to the program in its fiscal year 2026 budget. That money will come from the county’s "equity fund." Reserve federal pandemic money can also be used in the future of the program, a county spokesperson said.

The leader of one advocacy organization praised the county’s continued funding of the program.

"With working families struggling to afford their daily lives, Cook County is taking bold action to put money directly back in their pockets," said Sarah Saheb, the director of the Economic Security Project, in a statement. "Cook County’s guaranteed income pilot was a historic success, helping families afford the groceries, childcare, and transportation they need to thrive. We are thrilled to see President Preckwinkle make this program permanent and look forward to partnering on the work ahead to make sure even more families can benefit."

A survey of those families by the county found that direct financial aid helped those families feel more financially stable and less stressed.

County officials still need to determine the exact contours of the program going forward. A spokesperson said the county’s Bureau of Economic Development is in the early stages of designing the program, specifically regarding the application and eligibility. They said that the process is expected to be completed in mid to late 2026.

Once the details of the program are determined, then the Cook County Board of Commissioners will have to approve it for the next group of residents to apply for the money.