Cook County Health braces for $110M budget hit as state eyes immigrant healthcare cuts

The Brief Cook County could lose $110 million in state funding under a proposal to cut health care for undocumented immigrants. Latino lawmakers are urging the governor to reconsider, warning the cuts could cost lives. Cook County Health officials say they will continue providing care, but expect a heavier strain on emergency services.



Cook County is preparing for a $110 million hit to its budget if the state follows through with the governor's proposed plans. The state's Latino Caucus is urging the governor to reconsider.

What we know:

Cook County Health and Hospitals CEO Erik Mikaitis says the hospital will treat undocumented immigrants—insurance or not.

"While we were fortunate to have the funding for this care that we were providing, it's baked into our mission," Mikaitis said. "We are going to continue to care for these populations."

Mikaitis says the lack of coverage means the undocumented population would likely forgo preventative care—putting a strain on hospitals like Cook County when they come to the emergency room with advanced diseases.

"As people lose coverage we're going to potentially see, instead of managing high blood pressure and diabetes, we're seeing strokes and heart attacks," Mikaitis said.

The other side:

C.D. Davidsmeyer and Illinois Republicans say they're glad Governor JB Pritzker got the message that the state could no longer afford the care, and say it has cost upwards of $2 billion to this point.

"These things—we cannot afford. We're failing on services for developmentally disabled," Davidsmeyer said. "We're barely making progress on that while we're making promises and finding housing for individuals who came here illegally."

Dig deeper:

State Sen. Graciela Guzman and other members of the Legislative Latino Caucus are pressuring the governor to reconsider. Guzman says canceling the program could mean life or death for many.

"We know this is life-saving care and people will die if we don't find a way to negotiate in good faith with the governor's office and Health and Family Services," Guzman said.

Guzman says continuing the program is good for the economy—as undocumented immigrants perform difficult labor and contribute to the tax base.

"They work jobs that are hard, they are taxing on the body, and it's one of the reasons that health benefits with immigrants is not just a life-saving program but essential to keeping our workers working," Guzman said.

What's next:

The governor and Democrats have proposed continuing the program for seniors over the age of 65. Meanwhile, Cook County Health's CEO says he will make up the $110 million through cuts and will present a budget proposal to the County Board in June.