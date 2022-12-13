Cook County adds child-friendly literacy nook inside jail's lobby

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is celebrating a new space for families.

Sheriff Tom Dart helped cut the ribbon Tuesday on the new child-friendly literacy nook inside the jail's Division 10 lobby.

The nook features books, toys, educational items and artwork by Chicago-based artist Steve Musgrave.

The area was donated by the LaundryCares Foundation. It was an idea that started in local laundry mats, which turned tiny corners into educational nooks for families. They carried that concept into the jail's lobby, so children visiting parents who are incarcerated have a safe space filled with educational resources.

"My plan for years has been to make this not just less traumatic, but to use this as an opportunity to engage with the families and engage with the children and do it in a way that in spite of the environment that some positive will come out of it," Dart said.

"You can see where kids will gravitate to this space and find a refuge where they will feel safe, access resources and access all the things that they need to grow," said Brian Wallace, CEO and President of Coin Laundry Association.

The space was also made possible by the friends and family of a former Chicago public library employee, who died unexpectedly at the age of 30 from Covid-19.