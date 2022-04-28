Cook County administers its one-millionth COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna is taking new action to expand access to its COVID-19 vaccine.

The move could make millions more Americans – young children – eligible for the shots.

On Thursday, Moderna asked the FDA to authorize low doses of its Covid vaccine for kids younger than 6-years-old.

The drugmaker says in a trial, two shots triggered high levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

If given the green light, the move could open up shots to millions of children by the summer.

Currently, only kids five years or older can be vaccinated against Covid-19, using Pfizer’s formula.

"The children under the age of six are now the largest unvaccinated group in the American population. They're a pool where the virus can continue to spread and then infect older people who are more at risk. So it's very important," Landrigan said.

Meanwhile, Cook County is celebrating a major milestone in its fight against Covid. It’s marking its one-millionth dose of the vaccine.

Leaders say Cook County is one of the first health systems in the country to break this barrier.

"Reaching this milestone is a testament to the faith and trust residents have in Cook County Health and in science," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

Preckwinkle says there is still work to be done and encourages anyone who has yet to be vaccinated or boosted to make an appointment.