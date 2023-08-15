Cook County Clerk's Office extends hours for back-to-school birth certificates

As the new school year approaches, the Cook County Clerk’s Office is taking steps to help parents in getting necessary birth certificates for their children's enrollment.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough's office has announced extended hours this Saturday, August 19, for families looking to obtain birth certificates in time for school registration.

The initiative, known as the Back-to-School Birth Certificate Day, will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at three Clerk’s Office locations: Markham, Maywood, and downtown Chicago.

"Whether your child is starting kindergarten, or your teenager is entering high school, having their birth certificate on hand is essential for enrollment and a smooth start to the school year," Yarbrough said in a statement.

Back-to-School Birth Certificate Day | Provided

The Clerk’s Office encourages parents to visit the following locations on August 19:

Chicago – 118 N. Clark Street, Room 120, Chicago, IL 60602

Maywood – 1311 Maybrook Square, Room 104, Maywood, IL 60153

Markham – 16501 S. Kedzie, Room 238, Markham, IL 60428

To get a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, parents or legal guardians must present a valid photo ID. In addition, the child must have been born in suburban Cook County or Chicago, and the attending adult's name must be listed on the birth certificate. A $15 fee applies for this service.

Birth records can also be acquired online, through mail, or at local currency exchange offices.

For more information, visit the Cook County Clerk’s Office website.