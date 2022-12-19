Cook County boy charged in road-rage shooting of man on Interstate 57

A 17-year-old Calumet Park boy has been charged in connection with a weekend road-rage shooting on a Chicago expressway that left a man wounded.

The boy faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the incident, which took place Saturday at about 3:33 p.m. on Interstate 57 near the South Halsted Street interchange, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

A man was traveling southbound on I-57 when the driver of a blue Jeep shot at his vehicle multiple times after a reported road rage incident, state police said. The suspect then fled the scene.

The man was struck in the back by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Investigators were able to identify the boy as a suspect in the shooting using an automated license plate reader, police said.

He was taken into custody early Sunday morning and is being held at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing.

No further information was immediately available.