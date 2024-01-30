Charges expected in Cook County for manufacturing, selling fake IDs to migrants

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is expected to announce felony charges Tuesday against individuals involved in the manufacturing and selling of fraudulent IDs to migrants.

According to Sheriff Tom Dart, the announcement is expected to take place at 10:30 a.m. during a news conference at the Cook County Sheriff's Police Headquarters.

