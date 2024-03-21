Cook County Clerk's Office still counting mail-in ballots

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is still working to count mail-in ballots for the state's primary election.

Out of the 96,000 ballots mailed out, 56,000 were returned and entered into the tally on election night.

More ballots are coming in each day. On Thursday, the office submitted 7,000 ballots to the tally.

There are still about 40,000 outstanding ballots.

The clerk's office wants voters to know that there is a series of checks and balances to ensure there is no fraud.

We may not have election results for a while. The clerk's office is required by law to count ballots two weeks after election day, as long as they are date stamped "by election day."

