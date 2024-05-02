Cook County cold case: Man arrested for murder nearly 60 years after allegedly stabbing woman over 120 times

A man was apprehended in Missouri on Monday for allegedly stabbing and killing a woman in Calumet City nearly 60 years ago.

James Barbier, 79, was charged this week with first-degree murder.

Around 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 12, 1966, Calumet City police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue, where they found 18-year-old Karen Snider with numerous stab wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

Following an autopsy, it was revealed that Snider had been stabbed over 120 times. Calumet City police pursued the case until all leads were exhausted.

In December 2022, the department re-evaluated the case, and detectives spent about 16 months scrutinizing evidence and locating and re-interviewing witnesses.

Barbier emerged as a suspect in the murder, and on Monday, he was apprehended in Missouri.

He was transported back to Calumet City and formally charged.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Thursday.