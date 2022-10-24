Cook County College Teachers Union expected to announce strike date

Leaders of the Cook County College Teachers Union are expected to announce a strike date sometime Monday night.

The teachers' contracts expired in July and the union says they are not even close to a deal.

Teachers are asking for reduced class sizes, higher pay and better care for students.

A strike would shut down Chicago’s seven community colleges and satellite sites, impacting roughly 77,000 students.

Union members will host informational pickets on Wednesday, followed by a strike rally on Thursday.