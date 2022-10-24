Expand / Collapse search

Cook County College Teachers Union expected to announce strike date

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Cook County
FOX 32 Chicago

Cook County College Teachers Union expected to announce strike date

The teachers' contracts expired in July and the union says they are not even close to a deal.

COOK COUNTY - Leaders of the Cook County College Teachers Union are expected to announce a strike date sometime Monday night.

The teachers' contracts expired in July and the union says they are not even close to a deal.

Teachers are asking for reduced class sizes, higher pay and better care for students.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A strike would shut down Chicago’s seven community colleges and satellite sites, impacting roughly 77,000 students.

Union members will host informational pickets on Wednesday, followed by a strike rally on Thursday.