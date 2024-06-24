Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer dies at 51, family says
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer died Sunday night, his family announced in a statement. He was 51.
Deer had served as commissioner of Cook County's 2nd District since July 2017.
"Dr. Deer's passionate lifelong dedication made him a tireless servant to the community in areas of healthcare, education, economic development, employment and training, re-entry and affordable housing," his family said in a statement.
Deer was remembered by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle among others Monday morning.
"Dennis brought his intellect, wisdom, passion, advocacy and faith everywhere he went. I will miss him greatly," Preckwinkle said in a statement.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also lamented the loss of his former colleague commissioner.
Dennis Deer
"Dennis was a beacon of hope and compassion who fulfilled a mission of improving healthcare, education and economic opportunities for every resident he served. A tireless advocate for the underserved and underrepresented, he was a champion for people, with an unwavering commitment and genuine love for a district that spanned the Loop, Englewood and the West Side of Chicago," Johnson said.
Deer is survived by his wife and three children.