Cook County commissioner Dennis Deer dies at 51, family says

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer died Sunday night, his family announced in a statement. He was 51.

Deer had served as commissioner of Cook County's 2nd District since July 2017.

"Dr. Deer's passionate lifelong dedication made him a tireless servant to the community in areas of healthcare, education, economic development, employment and training, re-entry and affordable housing," his family said in a statement.

Deer was remembered by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle among others Monday morning.

"Dennis brought his intellect, wisdom, passion, advocacy and faith everywhere he went. I will miss him greatly," Preckwinkle said in a statement.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also lamented the loss of his former colleague commissioner.

Dennis Deer

"Dennis was a beacon of hope and compassion who fulfilled a mission of improving healthcare, education and economic opportunities for every resident he served. A tireless advocate for the underserved and underrepresented, he was a champion for people, with an unwavering commitment and genuine love for a district that spanned the Loop, Englewood and the West Side of Chicago," Johnson said.



Deer is survived by his wife and three children.