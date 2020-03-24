Cook County COVID-19 deaths reported at Christ Hospital, Jesse Brown VA

article

Two men in their 60s have died from COVID-19, autopsies confirmed Tuesday afternoon, raising the tally of coronavirus deaths in Cook County to eight.

A 69-year-old man died at 7:57 p.m. Monday at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Autopsy results released Tuesday found he died of respiratory failure due to COVID-19 infection with cardiovascular disease and abnormal heart rhythm as contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said.

Carl G. Redd, 62, died at 9:07 p.m. March 21 at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said. He died of respiratory failure due to non-traumatic brain injury.

COVID-19 infection, chronic pulmonary disease, bone infection and hypertension were contributing factors, the medical examiner’s office said.

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the deaths of four more people from the coronavirus, including two Cook County residents in their 60s. So far, 16 people in Illinois have died from the virus.

The governor also announced 250 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of cases in the state to 1535 cases in 32 counties in Illinois. The ages have ranged from an infant to 99 years.

