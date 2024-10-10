Cook County crash: Semi-truck leaves roadway, rolls over on frontage road

article

A semi-truck rolled over near Interstate 94 in Cook County Thursday morning.

At about 5:09 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 northbound at Lincoln Avenue.

Upon arrival, troopers found that a truck tractor semi-trailer had gone off the roadway and through the bushes. The semi ended up on its side on the frontage road, ISP said.

No injuries were reported, and there were no lanes blocked.