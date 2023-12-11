Cook County crash: Vehicle rolls over on I-57, driver critically injured

A three-vehicle rollover crash on I-57 left one person with life-threatening injuries on Monday.

The crash occurred around 2:46 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 123rd St., according to the Illinois State Police.

One of the vehicles involved rolled several times down an embankment and hit a pole, police said. The driver was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The interstate at the location of the crash is currently shut down for the investigation. No further information was immediately available.