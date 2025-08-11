Cook County deputy shoots suspect to stop stabbing during domestic call, officials say

The Brief A Cook County sheriff’s officer shot a man who was actively stabbing a woman during a domestic violence incident Monday evening in unincorporated Lyons Township. Two women were found injured—one at knifepoint and another unresponsive on the floor—and all three individuals, including the suspect, were hospitalized. Investigations are underway by the Cook County Sheriff’s Police and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.



An alleged domestic violence incident in Lyons Township led to a stabbing and a police shooting Monday evening, sending two women and a male suspect to the hospital, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Joliet Road in unincorporated Lyons Township, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence. After arriving at the scene, a Cook County sheriff’s police officer found a man holding a woman at knifepoint.

The woman was bleeding, and a second woman was lying motionless and bleeding on the floor, authorities said.

As the officer approached, the man allegedly began stabbing the woman again. The officer then fired their gun once, striking the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both women and the man were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

What's next:

Cook County sheriff’s police detectives are conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is also investigating the officer-involved shooting.