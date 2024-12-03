Cook County invests $1 million in first-ever doula program

Cook County is taking a major step toward addressing maternal mortality rates with a $1 million investment in its first-ever doula program.

The initiative, announced by County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and local health leaders, will launch at Stroger Hospital and aims to tackle health disparities that disproportionately affect Black women.

In Illinois, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes compared to white and Hispanic women. The doula program is designed to provide emotional and physical support to pregnant patients before, during, and after childbirth.

Christina Urbina of Cook County Health explained how the program will integrate doulas into the county’s healthcare system.

"We have a partner that will be sourcing the doula workforce and supporting with the training," Urbina said. "We’ll offer it to those who like it, who would want to partner with a doula. Not everybody will choose that, so we’ll understand more as we implement the program."

Prism Healthcare will oversee the program, hiring and training 10 certified doulas. These professionals will work with the approximately 1,000 pregnant individuals currently in the county’s healthcare system. Participation in the program will be voluntary, ensuring patients can choose if they’d like to work with a doula.