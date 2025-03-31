Cook County elections: Who’s running in key Chicago suburban races?

Voters across several Chicago suburbs will head to the polls to elect their next municipal leaders, deciding on mayors, village presidents, trustees, and other key local positions that will shape the future of their communities.

Below is a breakdown of key races in different communities, highlighting the candidates vying for leadership roles in the upcoming election.

Suburban elections

Arlington Heights

Village President:

Jon S. Ridler (Independent)

Thomas F. Schwingbeck Jr. (Independent)

James J. Tinaglia (Independent)

Bellwood

Village Mayor:

Andre F. Harvey (Bellwood First Party)

Janel Moreland (Vision of the People Party)

Broadview

Village President:

Angela Patterson (Broadview Community Party)

Katrina Thompson (Broadview People's Party)

Dixmoor

Village President:

Cynthia J. Mossuto (Dixmoor United Party)

Fitzgerald Roberts (Independent)

Dolton

Mayor:

Jason House

Casundra Hopson-Jordan

Evanston

Mayor:

Daniel Biss (Nonpartisan)

Jeffrey Boarini (Nonpartisan)

Evergreen Park

Village President:

Kelly Burke (Good Government Party)

William E. Lorenz (Independent)

Frankfort

Village President:

Keith Ogle (Independent)

Justin Ozinga (Independent)

Glenview

Village President:

Michael B. Jenny (Unite Glenview Party)

George H. LeClaire IV (Independent)

Hometown

Mayor:

Frank E. Finnegan (Independent)

John P. Forney (Independent)

Lyons

Village President

Christopher Getty (United Citizens Party)

Alicia Snow (Independent)

Matteson

Matteson Village President

Sheila Yvonne Chalmers-Currin (Matteson Moving Forward Party)

Muhaymin Muhammad (Independent)

Maywood

Village President

Nathaniel George Booker (Maywood Together Party)

Isiah Brandon (People's Choice Party)

Mary Larry (My Maywood Party)

Aaron Peppers (Independent)

Mount Prospect

Village Mayor

Trisha Chokshi (Nonpartisan)

Paul Wm. Hoefert (Nonpartisan)

Northbrook

Village President

Kathryn L. Ciesla (Northbrook Caucus of 2025 Party)

Josha Kaplan (Independent)

Northfield

Village President

Tracey Mendrek (Nonpartisan)

Charles Orth (Nonpartisan)

Oak Forest

Mayor

Donald M. Guisinger (Independent)

James A. Hortsman (Independent)

Kenneth Wallace Keeler (Independent)

Oak Park

Village President

Ravi Parakkat (Independent)

Vicki Scaman (Independent)

Orland Township

Supervisor (Cook County)

Deborah Kirby-Poczatko (Republican)

Richard E. Kelly (Orland Township United Party)

Orland Hills

Village President

Kyle R. Hastings (People’s Choice Party)

David Jankosky (Independent)

Aaron Scott Radney (Independent)

Orland Park

Village President

Jim Dodge (Orland Park For All)

Keith Pekau (People Over Politics Party)

Palos Heights

Mayor

Jeffrey M. Key (Independent)

Robert S. Straz (Independent)

Palos Hills

Mayor

Gerald R. Bennett (Independent)

A.J. Pasek (Independent)

Park Ridge

Mayor

Martin C. Maloney (Nonpartisan)

Sal Raspanti (Nonpartisan)

Proviso

Township Supervisor (Cook County)

Michael A. Corrigan (Township Advocates of Proviso Party)

Tracy Jennings (Public Servant Party of Proviso Party)

Robbins

Village Mayor

Darren E. Bryant (Independent)

Tiffany S. Robinson (Independent)

Skokie

Mayor

Charles Marbena Isho (Nonpartisan)

David Lifsics (Nonpartisan)

Ann Tennes (Nonpartisan)

Thornton

Village President

Robert Enright (Independent)

Maxine B. Reynolds (Independent)

Thornton Township

Supervisor (Cook County)

Napoleon B. Harris III (Democrat)

Richard Nolan (Republican)

Christopher Clark (Reform Thornton Township Party)

Nate Fields Jr. (Independent)

Tiffany A. Henyard (Independent)

Tinley Park

Village President

Michael W. Glotz (One Tinley Park Party)

Michael Patrick Maloney (Tinley Together Party)