Cook County elections: Who’s running in key Chicago suburban races?

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  March 31, 2025 6:22pm CDT
Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Voters across several Chicago suburbs will head to the polls to elect their next municipal leaders, deciding on mayors, village presidents, trustees, and other key local positions that will shape the future of their communities.

Below is a breakdown of key races in different communities, highlighting the candidates vying for leadership roles in the upcoming election.

Suburban elections

Arlington Heights

Village President:

  • Jon S. Ridler (Independent)
  • Thomas F. Schwingbeck Jr. (Independent)
  • James J. Tinaglia (Independent)

Bellwood

Village Mayor:

  • Andre F. Harvey (Bellwood First Party)
  • Janel Moreland (Vision of the People Party)

Broadview

Village President:

  • Angela Patterson (Broadview Community Party)
  • Katrina Thompson (Broadview People's Party)

Dixmoor

Village President:

  • Cynthia J. Mossuto (Dixmoor United Party)
  • Fitzgerald Roberts (Independent)

Dolton

Mayor:

  • Jason House
  • Casundra Hopson-Jordan 

Evanston

Mayor:

  • Daniel Biss (Nonpartisan)
  • Jeffrey Boarini (Nonpartisan)

Evergreen Park

Village President:

  • Kelly Burke (Good Government Party)
  • William E. Lorenz (Independent)

Frankfort

Village President:

  • Keith Ogle (Independent)
  • Justin Ozinga (Independent)

Glenview

Village President:

  • Michael B. Jenny (Unite Glenview Party)
  • George H. LeClaire IV (Independent)

Hometown

Mayor:

  • Frank E. Finnegan (Independent)
  • John P. Forney (Independent)

Lyons 

Village President

  • Christopher Getty (United Citizens Party)
  • Alicia Snow (Independent)
Matteson 

Matteson Village President

  • Sheila Yvonne Chalmers-Currin (Matteson Moving Forward Party)
  • Muhaymin Muhammad (Independent)

Maywood 

Village President

  • Nathaniel George Booker (Maywood Together Party)
  • Isiah Brandon (People's Choice Party)
  • Mary Larry (My Maywood Party)
  • Aaron Peppers (Independent)

Mount Prospect 

Village Mayor

  • Trisha Chokshi (Nonpartisan)
  • Paul Wm. Hoefert (Nonpartisan)

Northbrook 

Village President

  • Kathryn L. Ciesla (Northbrook Caucus of 2025 Party)
  • Josha Kaplan (Independent)

Northfield 

Village President

  • Tracey Mendrek (Nonpartisan)
  • Charles Orth (Nonpartisan)

Oak Forest

Mayor

  • Donald M. Guisinger (Independent)
  • James A. Hortsman (Independent)
  • Kenneth Wallace Keeler (Independent)

Oak Park 

Village President

  • Ravi Parakkat (Independent)
  • Vicki Scaman (Independent)

Orland Township 

Supervisor (Cook County)

  • Deborah Kirby-Poczatko (Republican)
  • Richard E. Kelly (Orland Township United Party)

Orland Hills 

Village President

  • Kyle R. Hastings (People’s Choice Party)
  • David Jankosky (Independent)
  • Aaron Scott Radney (Independent)

Orland Park 

Village President

  • Jim Dodge (Orland Park For All)
  • Keith Pekau (People Over Politics Party)

Palos Heights

Mayor

  • Jeffrey M. Key (Independent)
  • Robert S. Straz (Independent)

Palos Hills

Mayor

  • Gerald R. Bennett (Independent)
  • A.J. Pasek (Independent)

Park Ridge

Mayor

  • Martin C. Maloney (Nonpartisan)
  • Sal Raspanti (Nonpartisan)

Proviso

 Township Supervisor (Cook County)

  • Michael A. Corrigan (Township Advocates of Proviso Party)
  • Tracy Jennings (Public Servant Party of Proviso Party)

Robbins 

Village Mayor

  • Darren E. Bryant (Independent)
  • Tiffany S. Robinson (Independent)

Skokie 

Mayor

  • Charles Marbena Isho (Nonpartisan)
  • David Lifsics (Nonpartisan)
  • Ann Tennes (Nonpartisan)

Thornton 

Village President

  • Robert Enright (Independent)
  • Maxine B. Reynolds (Independent)

Thornton Township 

Supervisor (Cook County)

  • Napoleon B. Harris III (Democrat)
  • Richard Nolan (Republican)
  • Christopher Clark (Reform Thornton Township Party)
  • Nate Fields Jr. (Independent)
  • Tiffany A. Henyard (Independent)

Tinley Park 

Village President

  • Michael W. Glotz (One Tinley Park Party)
  • Michael Patrick Maloney (Tinley Together Party)

The Source: Information came from Cook County Board of Elections and previous FOX 32 reporting.

