Cook County elections: Who’s running in key Chicago suburban races?
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Voters across several Chicago suburbs will head to the polls to elect their next municipal leaders, deciding on mayors, village presidents, trustees, and other key local positions that will shape the future of their communities.
Below is a breakdown of key races in different communities, highlighting the candidates vying for leadership roles in the upcoming election.
Suburban elections
Arlington Heights
Village President:
- Jon S. Ridler (Independent)
- Thomas F. Schwingbeck Jr. (Independent)
- James J. Tinaglia (Independent)
Bellwood
Village Mayor:
- Andre F. Harvey (Bellwood First Party)
- Janel Moreland (Vision of the People Party)
Broadview
Village President:
- Angela Patterson (Broadview Community Party)
- Katrina Thompson (Broadview People's Party)
Dixmoor
Village President:
- Cynthia J. Mossuto (Dixmoor United Party)
- Fitzgerald Roberts (Independent)
Dolton
Mayor:
- Jason House
- Casundra Hopson-Jordan
Evanston
Mayor:
- Daniel Biss (Nonpartisan)
- Jeffrey Boarini (Nonpartisan)
Evergreen Park
Village President:
- Kelly Burke (Good Government Party)
- William E. Lorenz (Independent)
Frankfort
Village President:
- Keith Ogle (Independent)
- Justin Ozinga (Independent)
Glenview
Village President:
- Michael B. Jenny (Unite Glenview Party)
- George H. LeClaire IV (Independent)
Hometown
Mayor:
- Frank E. Finnegan (Independent)
- John P. Forney (Independent)
Lyons
Village President
- Christopher Getty (United Citizens Party)
- Alicia Snow (Independent)
Matteson
Matteson Village President
- Sheila Yvonne Chalmers-Currin (Matteson Moving Forward Party)
- Muhaymin Muhammad (Independent)
Maywood
Village President
- Nathaniel George Booker (Maywood Together Party)
- Isiah Brandon (People's Choice Party)
- Mary Larry (My Maywood Party)
- Aaron Peppers (Independent)
Mount Prospect
Village Mayor
- Trisha Chokshi (Nonpartisan)
- Paul Wm. Hoefert (Nonpartisan)
Northbrook
Village President
- Kathryn L. Ciesla (Northbrook Caucus of 2025 Party)
- Josha Kaplan (Independent)
Northfield
Village President
- Tracey Mendrek (Nonpartisan)
- Charles Orth (Nonpartisan)
Oak Forest
Mayor
- Donald M. Guisinger (Independent)
- James A. Hortsman (Independent)
- Kenneth Wallace Keeler (Independent)
Oak Park
Village President
- Ravi Parakkat (Independent)
- Vicki Scaman (Independent)
Orland Township
Supervisor (Cook County)
- Deborah Kirby-Poczatko (Republican)
- Richard E. Kelly (Orland Township United Party)
Orland Hills
Village President
- Kyle R. Hastings (People’s Choice Party)
- David Jankosky (Independent)
- Aaron Scott Radney (Independent)
Orland Park
Village President
- Jim Dodge (Orland Park For All)
- Keith Pekau (People Over Politics Party)
Palos Heights
Mayor
- Jeffrey M. Key (Independent)
- Robert S. Straz (Independent)
Palos Hills
Mayor
- Gerald R. Bennett (Independent)
- A.J. Pasek (Independent)
Park Ridge
Mayor
- Martin C. Maloney (Nonpartisan)
- Sal Raspanti (Nonpartisan)
Proviso
Township Supervisor (Cook County)
- Michael A. Corrigan (Township Advocates of Proviso Party)
- Tracy Jennings (Public Servant Party of Proviso Party)
Robbins
Village Mayor
- Darren E. Bryant (Independent)
- Tiffany S. Robinson (Independent)
Skokie
Mayor
- Charles Marbena Isho (Nonpartisan)
- David Lifsics (Nonpartisan)
- Ann Tennes (Nonpartisan)
Thornton
Village President
- Robert Enright (Independent)
- Maxine B. Reynolds (Independent)
Thornton Township
Supervisor (Cook County)
- Napoleon B. Harris III (Democrat)
- Richard Nolan (Republican)
- Christopher Clark (Reform Thornton Township Party)
- Nate Fields Jr. (Independent)
- Tiffany A. Henyard (Independent)
Tinley Park
Village President
- Michael W. Glotz (One Tinley Park Party)
- Michael Patrick Maloney (Tinley Together Party)
The Source: Information came from Cook County Board of Elections and previous FOX 32 reporting.