Cook County eliminates 'Wheel Tax' to help working families
COOK COUNTY - Cook County's Wheel Tax is no longer, beginning next year.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an elimination ordinance ending the county's vehicle registration fines and fees.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Commissioners say the move will create new savings for working families by reducing the costs of owning and operating a vehicle in unincorporated Cook County.
The elimination ordinance takes effect next year on June 30.