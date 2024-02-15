Cook County establishes new Expungement Department

The Cook County clerk has announced the establishment of a new department aimed at enhancing transparency and simplifying the expungement application process.

Situated at the George Leighton Criminal Building, the newly formed Expungement Department will serve as a centralized hub for filing paperwork related to expungement requests.

"The creation of this department is not merely an organizational change. It is a stride toward breaking down barriers to access to justice. By centralizing expungement filings and court processes, we are eliminating multiple filing fees and bureaucratic hurdles that have, in the past, made the path to expungement daunting for thousands of individuals and families alike," said Iris Y. Martinez, Cook County clerk.

According to Martinez, the department will also provide opportunities for one-on-one consultations and educational workshops to assist individuals navigating the expungement process.