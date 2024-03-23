Cook County man charged in fatal shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway: ISP

article

A man from Lynwood was charged in connection to a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway that left a driver dead earlier this week.

Illinois State Police arrested Myles Stanford, 36, on Thursday and recovered a weapon.

Troopers responded to a shooting on the I-94 northbound ramp to 103rd Street at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. They found a white Toyota with the front and rear passenger side windows shot out.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police said.

Investigators allege Stanford was the shooter responsible. He was charged with first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Stanford is being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court appearance. No further information is available.