Cook County man charged in fatal shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway: ISP

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 23, 2024 12:02pm CDT
CHICAGO - A man from Lynwood was charged in connection to a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway that left a driver dead earlier this week. 

Illinois State Police arrested Myles Stanford, 36, on Thursday and recovered a weapon. 

Troopers responded to a shooting on the I-94 northbound ramp to 103rd Street at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. They found a white Toyota with the front and rear passenger side windows shot out. 

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, state police said. 

Investigators allege Stanford was the shooter responsible. He was charged with first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. 

Stanford is being held at the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court appearance. No further information is available.