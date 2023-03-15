Cook County felon arrested for distributing child sexual abuse images to other people

article

A Cook County man who was previously arrested for aggravated battery of a police officer now faces charges of child pornography.

Investigators assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a social media account that contained hundreds of pornographic images and videos of underage children, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said Wednesday.

It was determined that the account belonged to Jonathan Koziol, 39, of Des Plaines. According to the sheriff's office, Koziol distributed between 15 and 20 child sexual abuse materials to other people.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at Koziol's home, and his cell phone, electronics and a safe containing a handgun were seized.

Koziol does not possess an active Firearms Owners Identification Card or a Conceal Carry License and was taken into custody.

Koziol was convicted in 2015 of aggravated assault to a police officer while operating a vehicle.

He now faces charges of dissemination of child pornography.

He appeared at a hearing Wednesday, where his bond was set at $500,000.