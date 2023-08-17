Chicago mayor speaks out as FEMA's ready to assist homeowners with storm repairs

FEMA is ready to aid Cook County homeowners who are grappling with lingering repair challenges resulting from summer storms.

On July 2nd alone, Cook County experienced a deluge of nine inches of rain, which overwhelmed aging sewer systems.

Over twelve-thousand 311 calls were made by homeowners with flooded basements and business owners whose properties suffered damages due to rising waters.

The West Side was significantly impacted, prompting Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to request a disaster declaration from President Joe Biden, unlocking federal funds.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Mayor Johnson expressed gratitude for the coordinated efforts of multiple departments to assist those in need.

"When we talk about the full force of government, that includes the Department of Streets and Sanitation, the Chicago Department of Transportation, the Office of Emergency Management and Communication, the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department, the Department of Water Management, the Department of Family and Support Services. We did whatever we had to do in that moment to make sure that we were here for our residents," Johnson said.

Currently, individuals can apply for FEMA relief funds online or through the FEMA app. Assistance is available for lodging, home repairs, and other flood-related expenses.

Recovery teams will soon be present in neighborhoods, and qualifying individuals can access loans as well.