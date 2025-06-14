Cook County crime: Feds seize fentanyl, 25 guns, arrest 2 suspects, prosecutors say

Federal law enforcement arrested two people on Thursday in connection with the seizure of multiple kilograms of fentanyl and around 25 guns from a suburban residence and storage unit.

James Howard, 32, of Frankfort, and Shantel Robinson, 31, of Oak Lawn, were charged in federal court with drug conspiracy, according to prosecutors.

The backstory:

Last week, federal law enforcement discovered around 1.5 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and around 850 grams of suspected cocaine in a comfort blanket package that Howard allegedly placed in the common area of Robinson’s apartment complex.

Federal law enforcement arrested two people on Thursday in connection with the seizure of multiple kilograms of fentanyl and around 25 guns from a suburban residence and storage unit. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois)

Police searched Robinson’s apartment and found multiple guns. They also learned the home was being used as a drug laboratory, prosecutors said.

A court granted a search of Howard’s home and a storage unit Robinson leased in Alsip, where they found more suspected drugs, drug manufacturing paraphernalia, guns, and two packages containing Glock "conversion devices," meant to make handguns capable of firing multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.

The suspects were expected to appear in court on Friday.

Federal law enforcement arrested two people on Thursday in connection with the seizure of multiple kilograms of fentanyl and around 25 guns from a suburban residence and storage unit. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois)