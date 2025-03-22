Cook County fugitive who ditched GPS tracker captured after months on the run: sheriff
CHICAGO - A Cook County fugitive who has been on the run since last May was arrested and charged after violating his electronic monitoring terms.
What we know:
Jamond Thomas, 21, was apprehended earlier this week, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Pictured is Jamond Thomas, 21. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )
He has been a fugitive since May 2024 after being ordered to wear electronic monitoring following a charge of aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm.
The charge stemmed from a December 2023 carjacking involving a food delivery driver, authorities said.
In August 2024, Thomas violated the terms of his monitoring by removing his GPS device and leaving his residence in the 1200 block of West Garfield Boulevard, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators continued searching for him and recently returned to the same address, where he was found and arrested.
What's next:
Thomas now faces a felony escape charge for violating electronic monitoring.
He is currently being held in the Cook County Jail.