Cook County gas station sells $3M winning scratch-off ticket

An Illinois Lottery player turned $30 into $3 million after a winning scratch-off ticket landed the game's top prize.

The winning $3,000,000 Cash Fortune scratch-off ticket was purchased at a BP gas station, located at 1625 East Euclid Drive, in Mount Prospect, according to Illinois Lottery officials.

"This is such happy news," said Benny Lukose, manager at BP in Mount Prospect. "While we sell a lot of lottery tickets, I can definitely recognize our regular customers - so I bet I’ll know the winner. I hope the lucky winner stops in to tell us, so we can share in the excitement of their big win!"

For selling the winning ticket, the BP gas station will receive a $30,000 cash bonus, or one percent of the prize amount, lottery officials said.

(Illinois Lottery)

"This couldn’t have come at a better time," Lukose said. "Business can be slow at times due to competitors, so with this bonus, we plan to use it to cover some business expenses. We are very grateful!"

So far in 2023, more than 50 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold, netting Illinois Lottery winners over $1.1 billion in prizes.

BP gas station, 1625 E. Euclid Dr., Mount Prospect, IL (Google Maps)

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners should visit IllinoisLottery.com/winning for more information on how to claim their prizes.