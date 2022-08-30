Cook County Health looking for workers as vacancies mount

Cook County Health is in need of more workers, as the department continues struggling to fill thousands of jobs.

The health system is the biggest safety net for the most vulnerable low-income patients in the region.

However, it only has around five-thousand employees and is looking to fill some two-thousand vacancies.

That means just over one quarter of budgeted positions are empty.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The health system is also continuing to lose workers to retirements, resignations and discharges.