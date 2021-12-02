Cook County health officials urge the unvaccinated to stay home for the holidays

Cook County health leaders are urging unvaccinated people to skip holiday gatherings this month.

"If you are unvaccinated, please do not plan on going to family or holiday gatherings. If you choose to be unvaccinated, we ask you to respect and protect others by either getting the dose or staying away from most others if possible," one doctor said.

Religious leaders of all faiths joined local doctors Thursday at a press conference, encouraging their members to get vaccinated.

"How do we love our neighbor as ourself? First of all, get vaccinated," one religious leader said.

"The Catholic teaching is very clear, there is no reasonable grounds, but for physical allergy, that a person should not get the vaccine," another said.

"As the proverbs tell us, the soul of a human being is God's light. Let us banish the dark scourge of COVID with the light of vaccinations," a third said.

"The preservation of life is one of the highest objectives of the religion of Islam," a fourth religious leader said at the press conference.

"I also hope you open your heart in prayer and consideration in getting vaccinated this holiday season," a fifth leader concluded.

More than 71-percent of Cook County residents have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.