Winning $400K Illinois Lottery ticket sold at Chicago-area 7-Eleven
COOK COUNTY - Someone in the Chicago area is $400,000 richer.
A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased Thursday in Palos Heights at a 7-Eleven located at 6350 W. 135th St.
The lucky player matched all five numbers in the midday drawing. The numbers were: 5-10-19-27-30.
More than 16,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Thursday drawing, netting Illinois Lottery players over $440,000 in total.
The 7-Eleven that sold the jackpot ticket will receive one percent of the prize amount, which is $4,000.
Lottery winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.
For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.
7-Eleven, 6350 W. 135th St, Palos Heights, IL (Google Maps)