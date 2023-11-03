Winning $400K Illinois Lottery ticket sold at Chicago-area 7-Eleven

Someone in the Chicago area is $400,000 richer.

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased Thursday in Palos Heights at a 7-Eleven located at 6350 W. 135th St.

The lucky player matched all five numbers in the midday drawing. The numbers were: 5-10-19-27-30.

More than 16,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets were sold for the Thursday drawing, netting Illinois Lottery players over $440,000 in total.

The 7-Eleven that sold the jackpot ticket will receive one percent of the prize amount, which is $4,000.

Lottery winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim their prize.

For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.