Cook County inmate faces new charges after drug-soaked paper found in greeting card

An inmate was indicted last month for allegedly possessing drug-soaked paper inside the Cook County Jail.

On June 9, correctional deputies at Cook County Jail discovered a greeting card in 41-year-old Fabian Villagomez's possession during medication distribution at the Residential Treatment Unit.

Upon opening the card, officers found a strip of paper that appeared to be soaked in narcotics. Tests confirmed it contained synthetic cannabinoids.

On Sept. 23, a Cook County grand jury indicted Villagomez for possessing drug-soaked paper. He was already in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections, having pled guilty on Sept. 12 to receiving or possessing a stolen vehicle.

Villagomez is the 46th person charged this year for possessing or smuggling drug-soaked paper into the jail.