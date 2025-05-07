'Glad he's alive': After Cook County jail attack, community rallies behind injured guard

The Brief Cook County Jail guard Blair Pacatte was attacked by inmate Absalom Coakley last March and is recovering from injuries. A fundraiser is being held to support Pacatte and his family during his recovery. Coakley, charged with aggravated battery, has been transferred to Grundy County Jail.



A Cook County Jail guard is continuing to recover after he was brutally attacked by a murder suspect last March.

Now, a fundraiser is being planned to help the injured officer and his family.

What we know:

"I get emotional because he's my best friend," said Liz Pacatte. Even though it’s been nearly two months since the attack on her husband, Blair, she’s still overwhelmed by what happened as he continues to recover from the brutal beating by an inmate.

"I don't think that any spouse, any wife wants to go through that or get that call," Liz said.

Jail video obtained by Fox 32 shows Pacatte on March 17 in the dayroom of Division 9. An inmate, angry that he wasn’t allowed to use the microwave, aggressively approached Pacatte, then backed away.

Pacatte continued his rounds in the dayroom as the inmate moved to the door.

About three minutes after the initial encounter, the inmate suddenly attacked Pacatte without warning, beating him with his fists before picking him up and slamming him to the ground.

Another corrections officer on the other side of the door radioed for help, and 25 seconds after the attack started, officers burst into the room and dragged Pacatte to safety.

A short time later, the inmate dropped to his knees and raised his arms as more officers swarmed in and took control.

(DISCLAIMER: The video shared below may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.)

"Every day when he goes out to work, I always pray for him," Liz said. "And after looking at the video, what I saw that day, I tell everybody that God was really his shield that day."

Pacatte was bruised and bloodied, needing a dozen stitches, but amazingly, he had no broken bones or internal injuries.

But his wife said his injuries are more than just physical, and they don’t know when he’ll be able to return to work.

"Recovering and taking it day by day. Just focused on his recovery journey right now," Liz said.

What's next:

"We would like to support them and make them feel like a family," said Bo Ranney, who heads the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 357 for Sheriff’s Correctional Officers.

This Saturday, they’re holding a fundraiser and raffle to raise money for the Pacatte family while Blair continues to recover.

"Maybe this can help them just a little bit," Ranney said. "They don’t have to stress out about that financially. They’re focusing on their recovery, and that’s the most important thing."

The sheriff's office identifies Pacatte’s attacker as 32-year-old Absalom Coakley, who was being held for a 2022 murder charge. Coakley has now also been charged with felony aggravated battery to a peace officer and has been transferred to the Grundy County Jail.

Liz says she’s thankful for support from the community.

"All I can say is I’m just glad he is home. I’m glad that he’s alive. I’m glad that literally God answered my prayers," she said.

Last fall, a Cook County Jail guard was beaten in a jail dorm. That attack was also captured on surveillance video. The Teamsters union representing the guards has complained about staffing levels and working conditions but did not return our calls about this latest incident.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said staffing levels were adequate, adding, "The attack underscores the volatile and dangerous environment that correctional deputies face every day, and we are grateful for their courage and professionalism."

What you can do:

If you want to support the Pacatte family, the fundraiser is being held Saturday at the Chicago Police Lodge 7 Hall at 1412 W. Washington in Chicago.

To purchase a raffle ticket or make a donation in support of the family, email balvina.laporta50@yahoo.com.

The drawing for the fundraiser will be at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 10. The winner will be notified by text/email if not present.