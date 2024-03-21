Cook County Jail expands program to save shelter dogs, aid detainees

Cook County Jail has announced the expansion of a program aimed at saving shelter dogs from euthanasia while simultaneously offering detainees an opportunity for rehabilitation.

Known as "Tails of Redemption," the program focuses on making shelter dogs more adoptable by enlisting detainees to teach them basic commands such as sit, stay, and kennel up.

Sheriff Tom Dart initiated the program in 2018 with an initial capacity of five dogs at a time, later increased to 10. The recent expansion has elevated the program's capacity to accommodate up to 22 dogs.

Dart emphasized the transformative impact of the program on detainees, stating, "It's not just the fact that they're helping these dogs so they can get into a nice home. It's life-changing for these detainees. And they'll be the first to tell you it teaches them about compassion, teaches them about patience, teaches them about the need to have sort of rigor in their life. It's amazing the life lessons they've taken from that."

Since its inception, "Tails of Redemption" has facilitated the adoption of nearly 100 dogs and engaged more than 160 individuals in custody.

The program has expanded its reach from collaborating with one shelter to three and has embarked on training and certifying therapy dogs.