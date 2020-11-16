Cook County judge at Daley Center tests positive for coronavirus

article

A Cook County judge who works at the Daley Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the tenth judge countywide to test positive for the virus.

However, the judge last reported to work at the downtown office in October, according to a statement from the Office of the Chief Judge.

There are also six new positive coronavirus tests among residents at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, the chief judge’s office said. That brings the total positive cases at the detention center to 68 staff members and 59 residents since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 155 employees working under the auspices of the Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for COVID-19.