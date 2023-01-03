Cook County judge overturns murder conviction of woman who said she was framed by disgraced detective

A woman who was allegedly falsely implicated by Chicago police detectives for the murders of two men in 1992 will have her conviction vacated.

Dozens of convictions engineered by Reynaldo Guevara and Ernest Halvorsen have been vacated in recent years.

On Tuesday, the judge overturned the conviction of Madeline Mendoza.

"And finally, we're in court with new evidence of, not just the corruption of the detectives, but just every single piece of this case," said Joel Laxman, Mendoza's lawyer.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"There's new evidence showing that Madeline's innocent, and we brought that evidence to the court and today after the State had reviewed it, they agreed to vacate the conviction and that's what the judge did. The judge vacated the conviction, so Madeline now has a clean record."

She will be back in court for a certificate of innocence, which is a formal step of proving innocence.

Mendoza and her lawyer said they will continue to seek justice.