Cook County hosting 'Love Purse' collection drive to support women in need

The Cook County Clerk's Office is hosting a purse collection drive with a touch of kindness.

On Friday, the office in downtown Chicago will put on display hundreds of donated purses, known as "Love Purses."

The purses contain personal supplies and words of encouragement, intended for individuals who are dealing with challenges such as homelessness, domestic violence, or human trafficking within the local community. The aim is to provide a small gesture of support and uplift the spirits of women in need.

"This collection drive includes personal supplies and notes of inspiration for people facing homelessness, domestic violence, or even human trafficking within our community. We simply want to give a purse to a woman to offer encouragement," said Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough.

For more information about the initiative and how to participate, you can visit LovePurse.org.