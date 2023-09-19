Cook County man accused of scamming multiple businesses out of thousands of dollars

article

A Cook County man is accused of scamming several home improvement businesses out of thousands of dollars.

Thomas McNeal, 62, of Westchester, faces three felony counts of theft or unauthorized control of items between $10,000 and $500,000 and one felony count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise.

According to police, McNeal was identified as one of the offenders who participated in a large-scale scheme to commit retail thefts through falsified sales tax returns in exchange for gift cards.

The incidents occurred numerous times at multiple home improvement stores.

McNeal was arrested by the Chicago Police Department's Organized Retail Crime Task Force and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.