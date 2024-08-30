Cook County man arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, causing crash that ejected passenger

article

A Cook County man was arrested this week after allegedly driving under the influence and crashing into another vehicle, resulting in a passenger being ejected.

Krzysztof Lazarski, 28, of Mount Prospect, has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing an accident/great bodily harm, driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding 35mph above the speed limit, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to wear a properly fastened seatbelt, improper lane usage and improper lane usage by crossing a dividing space.

At about 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, Glenview police officers responded to the 4700 block of West Lake Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving two vehicles.

Investigators determined that a 2024 Audi Q3, allegedly driven by Lazarski, was traveling westbound on West Lake Avenue from Milwaukee Avenue when it crossed over the centerline into eastbound lanes.

At the same time, a 2019 Subaru Accent was traveling eastbound on West Lake Avenue from Magnolia when it was allegedly struck by Lazarski. The passenger of the Subaru was ejected from the vehicle.

The Glenview Fire Department took both occupants of the Subaru and Lazarski to Lutheran General Hospital.

The driver of the Subaru suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Subaru underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Lazarski had minor injuries.

On Wednesday, Lazarski was arrested at Lutheran General Hospital and charged accordingly.

His pretrial release hearing was held on Thursday, but police did not provide any details about the hearing.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at (847) 901-6055.