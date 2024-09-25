Cook County man allegedly robbed woman on CTA train while armed with 'dangerous weapon'

article

A Cook County man was arrested this week after allegedly robbing a woman on a CTA train.

Geronimo Espinoso, 32, of Cicero, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to state land, according to Chicago police.

On Tuesday morning, Espinoso was allegedly armed with a dangerous weapon when he robbed a 29-year-old woman who was riding a train in the 700 block of South Cicero, police said.

He was arrested several hours later and placed in custody.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.