Cook County man arrested on drug charges after walking over active train tracks in suburb: police

The Brief A convicted felon was arrested in Palatine after police discovered cocaine and amphetamines in his vehicle. Officers initially stopped the suspect, Brian G. Lister, for crossing active railroad tracks before finding the drugs. Lister faces multiple felony charges, including possession with intent to deliver, and is being held ahead of his next court appearance.



A 37-year-old Arlington Heights man and convicted felon was arrested on drug charges after he was spotted unlawfully walking across railroad tracks in Palatine over the weekend, police said.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Saturday near North Brockway and West Wilson streets at around 5:25 p.m.

According to Palatine police, Brian G. Lister crossed the tracks while the warning signals were active. He then entered a blue Audi R8 parked nearby.

When officers approached, they reportedly observed him seated in the driver’s seat with cocaine in his possession.

A further search of Lister and his vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 30 grams of cocaine and pills containing amphetamine, police said.

Lister, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine) (Class 1 Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Amphetamine – Schedule II) (Class 4 Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Pedestrian Disobeying a Traffic Control Device (Petty Offense)

Brian G. Lister

What's next:

Lister was taken to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago for a detention hearing, where a judge ordered him held until his next court appearance.

His hearing is scheduled for March 18 at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.