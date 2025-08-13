Cook County man arrested 5 months after fatal DUI crash in Chicago, police say
CHICAGO - A Westchester man has been charged in a fatal DUI crash earlier this year on Chicago's West Side that left one man dead and another injured, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Police say Maximino Rivera, 42, was driving while intoxicated on March 8 in the 1500 block of North Central Avenue when he struck another vehicle.
The crash injured a 59-year-old man in the other vehicle and killed a 41-year-old passenger riding with Rivera.
Maximino Rivera | CPD
On Wednesday, Rivera was arrested in the 1700 block of South State Street and charged with the following:
- One felony count of aggravated DUI involving death
- One felony count of aggravated DUI involving bodily harm
- A traffic citation for disobeying a traffic control device
- A traffic citation for failing to reduce speed
What we don't know:
It's unclear why there was a five-month gap between the crash and the arrest.
The identity of the passenger who died is unknown at this time.
What's next:
Rivera's detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.