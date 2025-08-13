Cook County man arrested 5 months after fatal DUI crash in Chicago, police say

The Brief A 42-year-old Westchester man is charged in a March crash that killed his passenger and injured another driver. Police say he was intoxicated when he struck another vehicle on Chicago's West Side. He was arrested on Wednesday and faces felony DUI charges.



A Westchester man has been charged in a fatal DUI crash earlier this year on Chicago's West Side that left one man dead and another injured, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police say Maximino Rivera, 42, was driving while intoxicated on March 8 in the 1500 block of North Central Avenue when he struck another vehicle.

The crash injured a 59-year-old man in the other vehicle and killed a 41-year-old passenger riding with Rivera.

Maximino Rivera | CPD

On Wednesday, Rivera was arrested in the 1700 block of South State Street and charged with the following:

One felony count of aggravated DUI involving death

One felony count of aggravated DUI involving bodily harm

A traffic citation for disobeying a traffic control device

A traffic citation for failing to reduce speed

What we don't know:

It's unclear why there was a five-month gap between the crash and the arrest.

The identity of the passenger who died is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Rivera's detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.