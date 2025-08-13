Expand / Collapse search

Cook County man arrested 5 months after fatal DUI crash in Chicago, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 13, 2025 10:24am CDT
Austin
The Brief

    • A 42-year-old Westchester man is charged in a March crash that killed his passenger and injured another driver.
    • Police say he was intoxicated when he struck another vehicle on Chicago's West Side.
    • He was arrested on Wednesday and faces felony DUI charges.

CHICAGO - A Westchester man has been charged in a fatal DUI crash earlier this year on Chicago's West Side that left one man dead and another injured, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Police say Maximino Rivera, 42, was driving while intoxicated on March 8 in the 1500 block of North Central Avenue when he struck another vehicle.

The crash injured a 59-year-old man in the other vehicle and killed a 41-year-old passenger riding with Rivera.

Maximino Rivera | CPD

On Wednesday, Rivera was arrested in the 1700 block of South State Street and charged with the following:

  • One felony count of aggravated DUI involving death
  • One felony count of aggravated DUI involving bodily harm
  • A traffic citation for disobeying a traffic control device
  • A traffic citation for failing to reduce speed

What we don't know:

It's unclear why there was a five-month gap between the crash and the arrest.

The identity of the passenger who died is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Rivera's detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

