Cook County man arrested nearly 2 years after victim carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  September 4, 2024 10:23am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - A Cook County man was arrested this week in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred in 2022.

Ramone Bradley, 26, of Dolton, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

According to police, Bradley was one of the individuals who allegedly carjacked a 43-year-old man and took some of his personal possessions at gunpoint on Nov. 3, 2022 in the 5th District.

Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested Bradley in the 800 block of East 91st Street on Tuesday.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. 