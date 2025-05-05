Cook County man arrested minutes after shooting person on Chicago's West Side: police

The Brief A 40-year-old suburban man has been charged with attempted murder in a West Side Chicago shooting. Police say the victim was shot during an altercation and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Officers arrested the suspect minutes after the shooting; charges were later filed.



A Bellwood man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting another man during a fight on Chicago’s West Side, police said Monday.

What we know:

James Hill, 40, was arrested Sunday morning shortly before 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of West 14th Street, in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police say he shot a 35-year-old man in the leg just minutes earlier during a verbal argument that turned physical.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

James Hill

What we don't know:

The relationship between the suspect and victim isn't clear, but they are known to each other, according to police.

What's next:

Hill is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.