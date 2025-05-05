Cook County man arrested minutes after shooting person on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A Bellwood man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting another man during a fight on Chicago’s West Side, police said Monday.
What we know:
James Hill, 40, was arrested Sunday morning shortly before 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of West 14th Street, in the North Lawndale neighborhood.
Police say he shot a 35-year-old man in the leg just minutes earlier during a verbal argument that turned physical.
The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
James Hill
What we don't know:
The relationship between the suspect and victim isn't clear, but they are known to each other, according to police.
What's next:
Hill is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.
He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.