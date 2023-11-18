Cook County man beat, carjacked woman at Long Grove gas station after crashing another stolen vehicle

A Cook County man is accused of crashing a stolen vehicle in Long Grove and then carjacking a woman at a gas station before also crashing her vehicle Saturday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m., a 58-year-old Long Grove woman was pumping gas at a gas station in the 200 block of Robert Parker Coffin Road when she heard a vehicle crash.

It was later determined that 19-year-old Victor M. Masick, of Cicero, was allegedly driving a silver Kia and crashed into a gas pump at the same gas station as her.

After crashing the Kia, Masick allegedly exited the vehicle and approached the woman as she entered the driver's seat of her car.

He then forcefully removed the victim from her vehicle and attempted to steal the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

VIctor Masick

The woman fought back and was able to get back into the driver's seat of her vehicle. Masick then allegedly battered her and forcefully removed her from the driver's seat again and stole her vehicle. She sustained minor injuries.

An emergency regional message was then broadcasted and the victim's vehicle was located by police in the area of Old McHenry Road and Quentin Road.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but say Masick fled the area.

He then allegedly crashed the victim's vehicle near Old McHenry Road and Abby Glenn Drive. When sheriff's deputies responded to the area, they located him on Route 12 and Old McHenry Road.

Masick then allegedly attempted to carjack another vehicle on Route 12. However, the driver had his doors locked.

He was then apprehended and taken into custody.

It was determined that the first vehicle he crashed was stolen out of Berwyn.

Masick was charged with vehicular hijacking, burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle. He remains in custody.