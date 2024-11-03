Cook County man charged after 17-hour standoff in Tinley Park

The Brief A Cook County man, Jason Soltis, barricaded himself inside his Tinley Park home on Halloween, leading to a 17-hour standoff with police. Soltis was armed and had two other individuals inside the residence, one of whom was found bound. After a gunshot was heard, police entered the home and arrested Soltis. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.



A Cook County man was charged after a 17-hour standoff with police at his home on Halloween.

Jason Soltis barricaded himself inside his Tinley Park home in the 17900 block of South Harlem Avenue on Thursday morning, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities responded to the home just after 10:30 a.m. and found that Soltis was armed and had two other people inside the residence.

Officers entered the home after hearing a gunshot around 3:38 a.m. Friday and Soltis was arrested.

Two female victims were found inside, one unharmed and the other was bound at the ankles and wrists. Both were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Soltis was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.