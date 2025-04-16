Cook County man charged after nurse, police officer attacked in hospital ER: sheriff
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A 24-year-old Bellwood man is in custody after allegedly attacking a nurse and a police officer in the emergency room at Loyola Hospital, authorities said.
What we know:
Christian Harper is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated battery to a nurse, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Pictured is 24-year-old Christian Harper of Bellwood. (Cook County Sheriff's Office )
Deputies responded to the Maywood hospital and found that Harper had allegedly punched a nurse in the face twice and kicked a Maywood police officer in the face while being restrained.
What's next:
No other injuries were reported. Harper was taken into custody without further incident.
Officials have not said what led to the alleged attack.