Suburban man charged with armed robbery of Chicago business

A suburban man was arrested and charged for allegedly robbing a Chicago business at gunpoint.

The incident occurred on March 2, 2023, at a retail business in the 3500 block of N. Kimball Ave.

According to police, 42-year-old Fidel Calvillo forcefully took property from the Avondale business while armed with a gun.

He was taken into custody on May 17, 2023, in the 2900 block of N. Kedzie Ave.

Fidel Calvillo | Chicago Police Department

Calvillo, of Elmwood Park, was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery. He's due in bond court on Friday.

No further information was immediately available.